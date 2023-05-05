Calculating The Fair Value Of Union Steel Holdings Limited (SGX:BLA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Union Steel Holdings is S$0.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.69 share price, Union Steel Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Union Steel Holdings are currently trading on average at a 58% premium

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Union Steel Holdings Limited (SGX:BLA) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$4.19m S$3.66m S$3.36m S$3.19m S$3.09m S$3.04m S$3.03m S$3.04m S$3.06m S$3.09m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -18.81% Est @ -12.58% Est @ -8.22% Est @ -5.16% Est @ -3.03% Est @ -1.53% Est @ -0.48% Est @ 0.25% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.12% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 12% S$3.7 S$2.9 S$2.4 S$2.0 S$1.8 S$1.5 S$1.4 S$1.2 S$1.1 S$1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$19m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.1m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (12%– 2.0%) = S$32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$32m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= S$10m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$29m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 7.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Union Steel Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.681. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Union Steel Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BLA's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BLA.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Union Steel Holdings, we've compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

