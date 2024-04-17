Calculating The Fair Value Of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Key Insights

Universal Electronics' estimated fair value is US$12.91 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$10.44 share price, Universal Electronics appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$12.17 analyst price target for UEIC is 5.8% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the April share price for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$11.9m US$12.3m US$12.7m US$13.0m US$13.4m US$13.7m US$14.1m US$14.4m US$14.7m US$15.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.38% Est @ 2.35% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% US$10.8 US$10.2 US$9.6 US$9.0 US$8.5 US$7.9 US$7.4 US$6.9 US$6.5 US$6.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$83m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$15m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (9.6%– 2.3%) = US$211m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$211m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= US$84m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$167m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$10.4, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Universal Electronics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.589. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Universal Electronics, there are three fundamental aspects you should explore:

Financial Health: Does UEIC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does UEIC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

