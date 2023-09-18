Calculating The Fair Value Of Westag AG (FRA:WUG)

Key Insights

Westag's estimated fair value is €32.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Westag's €33.00 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Westag's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -9.5%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Westag AG (FRA:WUG) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €10.6m €9.59m €8.99m €8.61m €8.36m €8.20m €8.09m €8.03m €8.00m €7.98m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.18% Est @ -9.12% Est @ -6.28% Est @ -4.29% Est @ -2.90% Est @ -1.92% Est @ -1.24% Est @ -0.76% Est @ -0.43% Est @ -0.20% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% €10.0 €8.6 €7.6 €6.9 €6.3 €5.9 €5.5 €5.1 €4.8 €4.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €65m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €8.0m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (5.8%– 0.4%) = €148m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €148m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= €84m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €149m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €33.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Westag as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.086. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Westag

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

WUG's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WUG's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Westag, we've put together three essential elements you should assess:

