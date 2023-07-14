Calculating The Fair Value Of World Precision Machinery Limited (SGX:B49)

Key Insights

World Precision Machinery's estimated fair value is S$0.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.40 share price, World Precision Machinery appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 34% suggests World Precision Machinery's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of World Precision Machinery Limited (SGX:B49) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥62.7m CN¥60.9m CN¥60.0m CN¥59.8m CN¥59.9m CN¥60.4m CN¥61.1m CN¥62.0m CN¥62.9m CN¥64.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -4.95% Est @ -2.88% Est @ -1.43% Est @ -0.41% Est @ 0.30% Est @ 0.80% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.68% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% CN¥57.4 CN¥51.0 CN¥46.0 CN¥41.9 CN¥38.5 CN¥35.5 CN¥32.9 CN¥30.5 CN¥28.4 CN¥26.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥388m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥64m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.0%) = CN¥893m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥893m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= CN¥368m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥757m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at World Precision Machinery as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.020. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For World Precision Machinery, we've compiled three essential items you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for World Precision Machinery you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

