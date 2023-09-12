Calculating The Fair Value Of Zamaz plc (LON:ZAMZ)

Key Insights

Zamaz's estimated fair value is UK£0.038 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.043 suggests Zamaz is potentially trading close to its fair value

Zamaz's peers are currently trading at a discount of 44% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zamaz plc (LON:ZAMZ) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.23m UK£1.27m UK£1.29m UK£1.32m UK£1.34m UK£1.37m UK£1.39m UK£1.41m UK£1.43m UK£1.45m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 1.79% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.58% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.48% Est @ 1.45% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% UK£1.2 UK£1.1 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£1.0 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£9.8m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.5m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.4%) = UK£31m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£31m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£17m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£27m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zamaz as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zamaz

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

ZAMZ's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ZAMZ's earnings prospects.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Zamaz, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zamaz you should know about. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

