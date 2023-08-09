Calculating The Fair Value Of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM)

Key Insights

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's estimated fair value is S$0.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's S$0.32 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's peers are currently trading at a premium of 153% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥158.9m CN¥207.8m CN¥253.6m CN¥294.3m CN¥329.1m CN¥358.3m CN¥382.6m CN¥403.1m CN¥420.5m CN¥435.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 43.03% Est @ 30.71% Est @ 22.08% Est @ 16.05% Est @ 11.82% Est @ 8.86% Est @ 6.79% Est @ 5.34% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 3.62% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CN¥142 CN¥165 CN¥179 CN¥186 CN¥185 CN¥179 CN¥171 CN¥160 CN¥149 CN¥137

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥436m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (12%– 2.0%) = CN¥4.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥4.3b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CN¥1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥3.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.435. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

Strength

No major strengths identified for BWM.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BWM's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, we've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding that you should be aware of before investing here. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

