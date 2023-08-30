Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of 4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, 4DMedical fair value estimate is AU$0.67

With AU$0.65 share price, 4DMedical appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of 4DMedical are currently trading on average at a 104% premium

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of 4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$27.2m -AU$22.5m AU$6.80m AU$9.17m AU$11.5m AU$13.5m AU$15.3m AU$16.9m AU$18.1m AU$19.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 34.88% Est @ 25.02% Est @ 18.12% Est @ 13.28% Est @ 9.90% Est @ 7.53% Est @ 5.88% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% -AU$25.5 -AU$19.7 AU$5.6 AU$7.0 AU$8.2 AU$9.1 AU$9.6 AU$9.9 AU$10.0 AU$9.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$24m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$19m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.0%) = AU$403m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$403m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$207m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$232m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 3.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 4DMedical as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.972. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for 4DMedical

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

