Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Aehr Test Systems is US$48.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$49.99 suggests Aehr Test Systems is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 48% suggests Aehr Test Systems' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

How far off is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$18.0m US$30.7m US$46.0m US$62.4m US$78.3m US$92.9m US$105.5m US$116.2m US$125.3m US$132.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 99.62% Est @ 70.38% Est @ 49.91% Est @ 35.58% Est @ 25.55% Est @ 18.53% Est @ 13.62% Est @ 10.18% Est @ 7.77% Est @ 6.08% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$16.6 US$26.0 US$35.9 US$44.9 US$51.9 US$56.6 US$59.3 US$60.1 US$59.7 US$58.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$469m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$133m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$925m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$50.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aehr Test Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.288. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aehr Test Systems

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AEHR.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Aehr Test Systems, we've compiled three relevant items you should consider:

