Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Amazon.com is US$160 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Amazon.com's US$133 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 5.2% lower than Amazon.com's analyst price target of US$168

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$51.4b US$67.7b US$96.2b US$99.1b US$101.6b US$104.1b US$106.6b US$109.0b US$111.5b US$113.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x16 Analyst x11 Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.44% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.22% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$47.8k US$58.4k US$77.1k US$73.8k US$70.3k US$66.9k US$63.7k US$60.5k US$57.5k US$54.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$631b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$114b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$2.1t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.1t÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$1.0t

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.6t. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$133, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Amazon.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.097. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Amazon.com

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Multiline Retail industry.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Amazon.com, there are three fundamental elements you should look at:

