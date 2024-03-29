Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A)

Key Insights

American Software's estimated fair value is US$12.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$11.45 suggests American Software is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$16.33 analyst price target for AMSW.A is 34% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$17.4m US$17.9m US$19.1m US$19.7m US$20.2m US$20.8m US$21.3m US$21.8m US$22.4m US$22.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.38% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$16.3 US$15.7 US$15.6 US$15.1 US$14.5 US$13.9 US$13.4 US$12.8 US$12.3 US$11.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$141m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.3%) = US$511m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$511m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$263m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$404m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.5, the company appears about fair value at a 5.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at American Software as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.997. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for American Software

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Software industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For American Software, we've compiled three relevant items you should assess:

