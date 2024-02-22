Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG)

Key Insights

Using the Dividend Discount Model, Aquila Services Group fair value estimate is UK£0.15

Current share price of UK£0.15 suggests Aquila Services Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -4.0%, Aquila Services Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We have to calculate the value of Aquila Services Group slightly differently to other stocks because it is a professional services company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= UK£0.007 / (6.6% – 1.6%)

= UK£0.2

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aquila Services Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.911. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aquila Services Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

AQSG's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine AQSG's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Aquila Services Group, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 4 warning signs for Aquila Services Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to consider before investing here. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

