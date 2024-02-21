Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Atour Lifestyle Holdings fair value estimate is US$17.72

Atour Lifestyle Holdings' US$18.57 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for ATAT is CN¥29.59, which is 67% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Atour Lifestyle Holdings Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.52b CN¥1.22b CN¥1.21b CN¥1.21b CN¥1.21b CN¥1.23b CN¥1.25b CN¥1.27b CN¥1.29b CN¥1.32b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 2.02% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% CN¥1.4k CN¥1.0k CN¥941 CN¥865 CN¥802 CN¥746 CN¥697 CN¥652 CN¥612 CN¥574

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥8.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥1.3b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.3%) = CN¥21b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥21b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= CN¥9.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥18b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$18.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atour Lifestyle Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.132. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Atour Lifestyle Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ATAT.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Atour Lifestyle Holdings, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further examine:

