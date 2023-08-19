Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Australis Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:ATS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Australis Oil & Gas is AU$0.024 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Australis Oil & Gas' AU$0.025 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Australis Oil & Gas' peers are currently trading at a discount of 60% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Australis Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:ATS) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.99m US$1.99m US$1.77m US$1.65m US$1.58m US$1.54m US$1.52m US$1.52m US$1.53m US$1.54m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.01% Est @ -7.11% Est @ -4.37% Est @ -2.46% Est @ -1.12% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 0.94% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% US$1.8 US$1.7 US$1.4 US$1.1 US$1.0 US$0.9 US$0.8 US$0.7 US$0.7 US$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$11m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.5m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.0%) = US$21m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$21m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= US$8.5m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$19m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.03, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Australis Oil & Gas as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.494. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Australis Oil & Gas, there are three essential factors you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Australis Oil & Gas you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Future Earnings: How does ATS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

