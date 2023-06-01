Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Avillion Berhad (KLSE:AVI)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Avillion Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.052

Avillion Berhad's RM0.06 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

How far off is Avillion Berhad (KLSE:AVI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.33m RM4.80m RM6.34m RM7.83m RM9.21m RM10.4m RM11.5m RM12.5m RM13.4m RM14.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 61.79% Est @ 44.33% Est @ 32.10% Est @ 23.54% Est @ 17.55% Est @ 13.36% Est @ 10.42% Est @ 8.36% Est @ 6.93% Est @ 5.92% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM2.8 RM3.5 RM4.0 RM4.2 RM4.2 RM4.1 RM3.8 RM3.6 RM3.3 RM3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM36m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM14m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM109m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM109m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM23m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM59m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.06, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Avillion Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.672. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Avillion Berhad

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine AVI's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Avillion Berhad, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should assess:

