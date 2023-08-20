Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Baozun is US$3.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$3.79 suggests Baozun is potentially trading close to its fair value

The CN¥8.57 analyst price target for BZUN is 143% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥197.1m CN¥430.5m CN¥280.4m CN¥206.0m CN¥169.0m CN¥148.9m CN¥137.4m CN¥130.9m CN¥127.4m CN¥125.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -26.56% Est @ -17.95% Est @ -11.92% Est @ -7.70% Est @ -4.74% Est @ -2.68% Est @ -1.23% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 13% CN¥174 CN¥337 CN¥194 CN¥126 CN¥91.3 CN¥71.1 CN¥58.1 CN¥48.9 CN¥42.1 CN¥36.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥126m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (13%– 2.2%) = CN¥1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥1.2b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= CN¥343m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$3.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Baozun as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.803. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Baozun, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

