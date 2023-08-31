Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Berjaya Land Berhad is RM0.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Berjaya Land Berhad's RM0.28 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Berjaya Land Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 19%

Does the August share price for Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM215.0m RM230.8m RM245.1m RM258.4m RM271.0m RM283.0m RM294.9m RM306.7m RM318.5m RM330.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.98% Est @ 7.35% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 5.41% Est @ 4.85% Est @ 4.46% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.77% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% RM183 RM168 RM152 RM137 RM123 RM109 RM97.2 RM86.2 RM76.4 RM67.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM331m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.5b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM514m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Berjaya Land Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Berjaya Land Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for BJLAND.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BJLAND's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Berjaya Land Berhad, there are three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Berjaya Land Berhad that you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

