Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Berry is US$8.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Berry's US$8.27 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for BRY is US$9.00, which is 2.9% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$128.7m US$142.7m US$87.0m US$60.4m US$47.9m US$41.3m US$37.6m US$35.5m US$34.3m US$33.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -30.55% Est @ -20.70% Est @ -13.80% Est @ -8.97% Est @ -5.59% Est @ -3.23% Est @ -1.57% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% US$118 US$119 US$66.5 US$42.3 US$30.6 US$24.2 US$20.1 US$17.4 US$15.4 US$13.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$467m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$34m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (9.4%– 2.3%) = US$490m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$490m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= US$200m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$667m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$8.3, the company appears about fair value at a 5.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Berry as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.536. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Berry

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Berry, we've put together three relevant aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Berry (1 is concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BRY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

