Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA)

The projected fair value for Betamek Berhad is RM0.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.45 suggests Betamek Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -324%, Betamek Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM11.8m RM13.6m RM15.1m RM16.5m RM17.7m RM18.8m RM19.8m RM20.8m RM21.7m RM22.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 19.63% Est @ 14.81% Est @ 11.43% Est @ 9.07% Est @ 7.41% Est @ 6.25% Est @ 5.44% Est @ 4.87% Est @ 4.48% Est @ 4.20% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM10.5 RM10.8 RM10.7 RM10.4 RM10.0 RM9.5 RM8.9 RM8.3 RM7.7 RM7.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM94m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM23m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM273m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM273m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM87m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM181m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Betamek Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.259. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Betamek Berhad, we've put together three relevant aspects you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Betamek Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

