Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI)

The projected fair value for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is RM0.033 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.035 suggests Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 233% suggests Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM20.1m RM19.6m RM19.5m RM19.6m RM19.9m RM20.3m RM20.8m RM21.4m RM22.1m RM22.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.05% Est @ -2.46% Est @ -0.65% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 1.50% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.56% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 3.22% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 20% RM16.8 RM13.7 RM11.4 RM9.6 RM8.1 RM6.9 RM5.9 RM5.1 RM4.4 RM3.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM86m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 20%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM23m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (20%– 3.6%) = RM147m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM147m÷ ( 1 + 20%)10= RM25m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM110m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bina Puri Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 20%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd

Strength

No major strengths identified for BPURI.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BPURI's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bina Puri Holdings Bhd, we've put together three pertinent items you should look at:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Bina Puri Holdings Bhd has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

