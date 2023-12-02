Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE)

Key Insights

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' estimated fair value is CA$14.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$12.00 share price, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' peers are currently trading at a premium of 140% on average

How far off is Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$12.8m CA$12.6m CA$12.6m CA$12.6m CA$12.7m CA$12.9m CA$13.0m CA$13.2m CA$13.4m CA$13.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.45% Est @ -0.43% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.36% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.74% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% CA$11.9 CA$10.8 CA$10.0 CA$9.2 CA$8.6 CA$8.1 CA$7.6 CA$7.1 CA$6.7 CA$6.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$86m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$14m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.9%) = CA$227m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$227m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= CA$104m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$190m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$12.0, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.230. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BRE's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, we've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

