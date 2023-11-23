Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Brilliant AG (HMSE:BAG)

Key Insights

Brilliant's estimated fair value is €19.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €22.80 suggests Brilliant is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 52% suggests Brilliant's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Brilliant AG (HMSE:BAG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €876.7k €799.3k €751.1k €720.4k €700.8k €688.4k €680.8k €676.5k €674.5k €674.0k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -12.80% Est @ -8.82% Est @ -6.04% Est @ -4.09% Est @ -2.72% Est @ -1.77% Est @ -1.10% Est @ -0.63% Est @ -0.30% Est @ -0.07% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 10% €0.8 €0.7 €0.6 €0.5 €0.4 €0.4 €0.3 €0.3 €0.3 €0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €4.5m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €674k× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (10%– 0.5%) = €6.8m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €6.8m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= €2.5m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €7.0m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €22.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Brilliant as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Brilliant, we've put together three further elements you should consider:

