Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP)

The projected fair value for Briscoe Group is NZ$5.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Briscoe Group's NZ$4.67 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Briscoe Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 16%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$152.8m NZ$80.8m NZ$89.6m NZ$85.6m NZ$83.6m NZ$82.8m NZ$82.8m NZ$83.4m NZ$84.3m NZ$85.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.29% Est @ -0.95% Est @ -0.02% Est @ 0.64% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.42% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% NZ$141 NZ$68.4 NZ$69.9 NZ$61.4 NZ$55.2 NZ$50.4 NZ$46.3 NZ$42.9 NZ$39.9 NZ$37.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$612m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$85m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.2%) = NZ$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= NZ$588m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$1.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$4.7, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Briscoe Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.091. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Briscoe Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Specialty Retail industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BGP.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Briscoe Group, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Briscoe Group we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BGP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NZSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

