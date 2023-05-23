Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad fair value estimate is RM13.08

With RM10.98 share price, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM11.61 analyst price target for BAT is 11% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the May share price for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM314.9m RM360.0m RM304.6m RM299.1m RM298.5m RM301.2m RM306.4m RM313.4m RM321.8m RM331.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -1.82% Est @ -0.20% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.72% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.94% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM285 RM295 RM226 RM201 RM181 RM166 RM153 RM141 RM131 RM122

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM331m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM5.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.0b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM3.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM11.0, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.862. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

