Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Carrier Global fair value estimate is US$43.75

Current share price of US$42.40 suggests Carrier Global is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for CARR is US$48.21, which is 10% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.94b US$2.50b US$2.73b US$2.92b US$2.96b US$3.00b US$3.05b US$3.10b US$3.16b US$3.22b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.41% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 1.94% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$1.8k US$2.1k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.4k US$1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.2b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.1%) = US$46b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$46b÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$19b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$37b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$42.4, the company appears about fair value at a 3.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carrier Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.204. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carrier Global

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Carrier Global, we've put together three important elements you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for Carrier Global we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CARR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

