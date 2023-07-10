Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is RM0.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.70 suggests CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The RM0.92 analyst price target for CCK is 41% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM31.3m RM30.3m RM29.9m RM30.0m RM30.4m RM30.9m RM31.7m RM32.6m RM33.6m RM34.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.24% Est @ -3.29% Est @ -1.23% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 3.17% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM28.5 RM25.1 RM22.5 RM20.5 RM18.9 RM17.5 RM16.3 RM15.2 RM14.3 RM13.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM192m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM35m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM559m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM559m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM216m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM408m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad, there are three fundamental elements you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CCK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

