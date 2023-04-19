Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cluey is AU$0.15 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cluey's AU$0.14 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Cluey's competitorsis currently 5.0%

How far off is Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$12.4m -AU$7.30m AU$800.0k AU$1.23m AU$1.69m AU$2.14m AU$2.56m AU$2.93m AU$3.23m AU$3.49m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 53.14% Est @ 37.78% Est @ 27.02% Est @ 19.49% Est @ 14.23% Est @ 10.54% Est @ 7.95% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% -AU$11.6 -AU$6.4 AU$0.7 AU$0.9 AU$1.2 AU$1.4 AU$1.6 AU$1.7 AU$1.8 AU$1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -AU$6.9m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$3.5m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.9%– 1.9%) = AU$72m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$72m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$37m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$30m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 4.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cluey as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.835. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cluey

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cluey, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Cluey , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does CLU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

