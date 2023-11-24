Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Divfex Berhad (KLSE:DFX)

Key Insights

Divfex Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.13 suggests Divfex Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average of 190% suggests Divfex Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Divfex Berhad (KLSE:DFX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Divfex Berhad Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM7.10m RM6.95m RM6.93m RM6.99m RM7.10m RM7.26m RM7.45m RM7.66m RM7.90m RM8.16m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.03% Est @ -0.35% Est @ 0.82% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 2.21% Est @ 2.61% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM6.4 RM5.6 RM5.1 RM4.6 RM4.2 RM3.9 RM3.6 RM3.3 RM3.1 RM2.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM43m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.2m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM113m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM113m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM40m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM83m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Divfex Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.093. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Divfex Berhad, we've put together three important elements you should look at:

