Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ)

The projected fair value for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is €36.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's €32.58 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 51%, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Does the August share price for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €5.00m €33.5m €34.8m €35.7m €36.4m €36.9m €37.3m €37.6m €37.9m €38.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.56% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.43% Est @ 1.11% Est @ 0.88% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 0.61% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% €4.8 €30.4 €30.1 €29.4 €28.6 €27.6 €26.6 €25.5 €24.5 €23.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €251m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €38m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.4%) = €830m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €830m÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= €512m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €763m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €32.6, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.922. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EUZ.

