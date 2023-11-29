Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS)

Key Insights

Electro Optic Systems Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$0.91 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$0.87 share price, Electro Optic Systems Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The AU$1.26 analyst price target for EOS is 38% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$26.1m AU$35.5m AU$3.70m AU$12.8m AU$9.59m AU$7.96m AU$7.07m AU$6.56m AU$6.26m AU$6.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -25.10% Est @ -16.94% Est @ -11.24% Est @ -7.24% Est @ -4.45% Est @ -2.49% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% AU$24.4 AU$30.9 AU$3.0 AU$9.7 AU$6.8 AU$5.3 AU$4.4 AU$3.8 AU$3.4 AU$3.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$95m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$6.1m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = AU$123m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$123m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= AU$62m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$156m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 4.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Electro Optic Systems Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.012. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Electro Optic Systems Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for EOS.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

