Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, EOG Resources fair value estimate is US$104
Current share price of US$110 suggests EOG Resources is potentially trading close to its fair value
Our fair value estimate is 27% lower than EOG Resources' analyst price target of US$143
How far off is EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$5.03b
US$5.29b
US$5.08b
US$5.25b
US$4.69b
US$4.61b
US$4.59b
US$4.60b
US$4.64b
US$4.70b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x11
Analyst x11
Analyst x7
Analyst x2
Analyst x1
Est @ -1.62%
Est @ -0.50%
Est @ 0.28%
Est @ 0.83%
Est @ 1.21%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0%
US$4.6k
US$4.4k
US$3.9k
US$3.7k
US$3.0k
US$2.7k
US$2.5k
US$2.3k
US$2.1k
US$2.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$31b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.7b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.1%) = US$69b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$69b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$29b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$61b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$110, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at EOG Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.165. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for EOG Resources
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
No major weaknesses identified for EOG.
Opportunity
Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For EOG Resources, there are three pertinent factors you should explore:
Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EOG Resources (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for EOG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
