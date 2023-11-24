Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Exasol AG (ETR:EXL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Exasol is €3.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With €2.56 share price, Exasol appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 14%, Exasol's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Exasol Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€2.60m €850.0k €1.43m €2.12m €2.84m €3.52m €4.11m €4.59m €4.98m €5.29m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 68.53% Est @ 48.11% Est @ 33.82% Est @ 23.81% Est @ 16.80% Est @ 11.90% Est @ 8.47% Est @ 6.07% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3% -€2.5 €0.8 €1.2 €1.7 €2.2 €2.6 €2.9 €3.0 €3.1 €3.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €18m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €5.3m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.3%– 0.5%) = €109m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €109m÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= €65m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €83m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €2.6, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Exasol as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.975. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Exasol

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Exasol, we've put together three additional aspects you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Exasol has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does EXL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

