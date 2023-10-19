Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Fintech Select Ltd. (CVE:FTEC)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Fintech Select fair value estimate is CA$0.033

Current share price of CA$0.035 suggests Fintech Select is potentially trading close to its fair value

Fintech Select's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -23%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Fintech Select Ltd. (CVE:FTEC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$123.5k CA$123.5k CA$124.1k CA$125.3k CA$126.8k CA$128.6k CA$130.5k CA$132.7k CA$134.9k CA$137.3k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.85% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.40% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.75% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.1 CA$0.09 CA$0.09 CA$0.09 CA$0.08 CA$0.08 CA$0.07

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$929k

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$137k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.9%) = CA$3.2m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.2m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= CA$1.7m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$2.6m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fintech Select as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.885. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fintech Select

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine FTEC's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

