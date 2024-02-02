Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Flint Corp. (TSE:FLNT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Flint is CA$0.044 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$0.05 share price, Flint appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Flint's peers are currently trading at a discount of 40% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Flint Corp. (TSE:FLNT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$836.5k CA$671.5k CA$582.7k CA$532.1k CA$502.9k CA$486.4k CA$478.1k CA$475.1k CA$475.8k CA$479.1k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.01% Est @ -19.73% Est @ -13.23% Est @ -8.68% Est @ -5.50% Est @ -3.27% Est @ -1.71% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.68% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$0.7 CA$0.5 CA$0.4 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$3.3m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$479k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$4.9m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.9m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$1.6m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$4.9m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.05, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Flint as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Flint

Strength

No major strengths identified for FLNT.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine FLNT's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Flint, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Flint you should know about.

