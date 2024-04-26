Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Galilee Energy is AU$0.053 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$0.047 share price, Galilee Energy appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Galilee Energy are currently trading on average at a 38% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$406.5k AU$544.9k AU$678.4k AU$799.2k AU$903.9k AU$992.7k AU$1.07m AU$1.13m AU$1.18m AU$1.23m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 47.75% Est @ 34.07% Est @ 24.50% Est @ 17.80% Est @ 13.11% Est @ 9.82% Est @ 7.52% Est @ 5.91% Est @ 4.79% Est @ 4.00% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% AU$0.4 AU$0.5 AU$0.5 AU$0.6 AU$0.6 AU$0.7 AU$0.7 AU$0.6 AU$0.6 AU$0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$5.8m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$1.2m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.2%) = AU$24m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$24m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= AU$12m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$18m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.05, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Galilee Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.119. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Galilee Energy, we've put together three pertinent factors you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Galilee Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

