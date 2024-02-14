Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, George Weston fair value estimate is CA$192

Current share price of CA$168 suggests George Weston is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is similar to George Weston's analyst price target of CA$191

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$1.83b CA$1.59b CA$1.46b CA$1.38b CA$1.33b CA$1.31b CA$1.31b CA$1.31b CA$1.32b CA$1.33b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -13.01% Est @ -8.51% Est @ -5.36% Est @ -3.15% Est @ -1.61% Est @ -0.53% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.13% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% CA$1.7k CA$1.4k CA$1.2k CA$1.1k CA$969 CA$895 CA$835 CA$785 CA$742 CA$704

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$10b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.3b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.0%) = CA$30b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$30b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= CA$16b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$26b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$168, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at George Weston as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.002. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for George Weston

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For George Weston, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for George Weston (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

