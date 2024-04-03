Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Highwood Asset Management is CA$6.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$5.75 suggests Highwood Asset Management is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 27% suggests Highwood Asset Management's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$20.7m CA$20.7m CA$10.0m CA$7.87m CA$6.74m CA$6.10m CA$5.73m CA$5.53m CA$5.42m CA$5.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -21.35% Est @ -14.35% Est @ -9.45% Est @ -6.01% Est @ -3.61% Est @ -1.93% Est @ -0.76% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% CA$18.9 CA$17.1 CA$7.5 CA$5.4 CA$4.2 CA$3.5 CA$3.0 CA$2.6 CA$2.3 CA$2.1

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$67m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$5.4m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.0%) = CA$70m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$70m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= CA$27m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$94m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$5.8, the company appears about fair value at a 7.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Highwood Asset Management as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.708. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Highwood Asset Management

Strength

No major strengths identified for HAM.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Highwood Asset Management, we've put together three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Highwood Asset Management (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) . Future Earnings: How does HAM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

