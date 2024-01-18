Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for HOCHTIEF is €119 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €107 suggests HOCHTIEF is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 25% higher than HOCHTIEF's analyst price target of €95.60

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €690.7m €746.3m €680.5m €639.5m €613.3m €596.7m €586.1m €579.7m €576.0m €574.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -8.81% Est @ -6.03% Est @ -4.08% Est @ -2.72% Est @ -1.77% Est @ -1.10% Est @ -0.63% Est @ -0.30% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% €646 €652 €556 €488 €438 €398 €365 €338 €314 €292

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €4.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €574m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (7.0%– 0.5%) = €8.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €8.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= €4.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €9.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €107, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

XTRA:HOT Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at HOCHTIEF as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.306. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for HOCHTIEF

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

