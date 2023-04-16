Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. (SGX:H20)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hoe Leong is S$0.0021 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.002 share price, Hoe Leong appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Hoe Leong are currently trading on average at a 70% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. (SGX:H20) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$2.33m S$2.35m S$2.37m S$2.40m S$2.44m S$2.48m S$2.52m S$2.57m S$2.61m S$2.66m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.10% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.03% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 1.82% Est @ 1.86% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% S$2.1 S$2.0 S$1.8 S$1.7 S$1.6 S$1.5 S$1.4 S$1.3 S$1.2 S$1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$16m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$2.7m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.9%) = S$38m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$38m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= S$16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$32m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.002, the company appears about fair value at a 5.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hoe Leong as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.202. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hoe Leong

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine H20's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for H20.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Hoe Leong, there are three additional aspects you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Hoe Leong (including 1 which is potentially serious) . Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

