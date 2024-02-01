Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ignite fair value estimate is AU$0.054

With AU$0.052 share price, Ignite appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 22%, Ignite's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$483.2k AU$464.5k AU$454.9k AU$451.1k AU$451.3k AU$454.2k AU$459.1k AU$465.5k AU$472.9k AU$481.1k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.41% Est @ -3.86% Est @ -2.08% Est @ -0.83% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.74% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% AU$0.5 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$3.2m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$481k× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = AU$9.8m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$9.8m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= AU$4.9m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$8.2m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.05, the company appears about fair value at a 3.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ignite as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.001. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ignite

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine IGN's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for IGN.

