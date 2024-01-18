Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, INSPECS Group fair value estimate is UK£1.15

Current share price of UK£0.92 suggests INSPECS Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 24% suggests INSPECS Group's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.69m UK£5.79m UK£6.93m UK£7.92m UK£8.74m UK£9.42m UK£9.98m UK£10.4m UK£10.8m UK£11.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.73% Est @ 14.27% Est @ 10.44% Est @ 7.77% Est @ 5.89% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.02% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% UK£3.4 UK£4.9 UK£5.4 UK£5.6 UK£5.7 UK£5.6 UK£5.5 UK£5.3 UK£5.0 UK£4.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£51m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.5%) = UK£153m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£153m÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= UK£65m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£117m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

AIM:SPEC Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at INSPECS Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.248. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for INSPECS Group

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SPEC.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

