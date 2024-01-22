Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Isetan (Singapore) Limited (SGX:I15)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Isetan (Singapore) fair value estimate is S$3.27

With S$2.69 share price, Isetan (Singapore) appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Isetan (Singapore) are currently trading on average at a 754% premium

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Isetan (Singapore) Limited (SGX:I15) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$11.0m S$9.92m S$9.30m S$8.95m S$8.77m S$8.70m S$8.70m S$8.75m S$8.84m S$8.96m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -14.87% Est @ -9.80% Est @ -6.26% Est @ -3.77% Est @ -2.04% Est @ -0.82% Est @ 0.03% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.34% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% S$10.2 S$8.5 S$7.4 S$6.6 S$6.0 S$5.5 S$5.1 S$4.8 S$4.5 S$4.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$63m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$9.0m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.0%) = S$155m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$155m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= S$72m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$135m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$2.7, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

SGX:I15 Discounted Cash Flow January 22nd 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Isetan (Singapore) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.180. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Isetan (Singapore)

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine I15's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for I15.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Isetan (Singapore), we've put together three additional factors you should explore:

