Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Itafos is CA$1.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Itafos' CA$1.43 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Itafos' peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 29%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$34.2m US$24.1m US$19.2m US$16.6m US$15.1m US$14.3m US$13.8m US$13.5m US$13.4m US$13.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -29.58% Est @ -20.15% Est @ -13.54% Est @ -8.92% Est @ -5.69% Est @ -3.42% Est @ -1.84% Est @ -0.73% Est @ 0.05% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$31.7 US$20.7 US$15.3 US$12.3 US$10.4 US$9.1 US$8.1 US$7.4 US$6.8 US$6.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$128m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.9%) = US$228m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$228m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$107m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$235m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$1.4, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Itafos as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.203. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Itafos

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for IFOS.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Itafos, we've compiled three essential factors you should consider:

