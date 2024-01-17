Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)

Key Insights

James Halstead's estimated fair value is UK£1.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

James Halstead's UK£1.95 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

James Halstead's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -25%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is James Halstead Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£43.5m UK£44.6m UK£47.2m UK£47.7m UK£48.3m UK£49.0m UK£49.6m UK£50.3m UK£51.1m UK£51.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.24% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.42% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.47% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% UK£40.2 UK£38.1 UK£37.3 UK£34.9 UK£32.7 UK£30.6 UK£28.7 UK£27.0 UK£25.3 UK£23.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£319m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£52m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.5%) = UK£797m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£797m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= UK£365m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£683m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at James Halstead as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.118. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For James Halstead, there are three essential items you should look at:

Financial Health: Does JHD have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does JHD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

