Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Joe Holding Berhad (KLSE:JOE)

Key Insights

Joe Holding Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.018 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Joe Holding Berhad's RM0.015 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Joe Holding Berhad's competitorsis currently 19%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Joe Holding Berhad (KLSE:JOE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM10.0m RM7.52m RM6.28m RM5.62m RM5.27m RM5.09m RM5.03m RM5.04m RM5.10m RM5.20m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -37.39% Est @ -25.10% Est @ -16.50% Est @ -10.48% Est @ -6.26% Est @ -3.31% Est @ -1.25% Est @ 0.20% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.92% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM9.0 RM6.0 RM4.5 RM3.6 RM3.0 RM2.6 RM2.3 RM2.0 RM1.8 RM1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM36m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.2m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM63m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM20m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM56m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.01, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Joe Holding Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.072. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Joe Holding Berhad, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 4 warning signs for Joe Holding Berhad (3 shouldn't be ignored!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

