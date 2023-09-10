Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for K-One Technology Berhad is RM0.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

K-One Technology Berhad's RM0.16 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

K-One Technology Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 500% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM7.11m RM8.48m RM9.73m RM10.8m RM11.8m RM12.7m RM13.5m RM14.2m RM14.9m RM15.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 26.20% Est @ 19.40% Est @ 14.65% Est @ 11.32% Est @ 8.99% Est @ 7.36% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 5.41% Est @ 4.86% Est @ 4.46% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM6.4 RM6.9 RM7.1 RM7.2 RM7.0 RM6.8 RM6.5 RM6.2 RM5.9 RM5.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM66m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM16m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM220m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM220m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM78m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM144m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 7.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at K-One Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.073. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For K-One Technology Berhad, we've compiled three further factors you should further examine:

