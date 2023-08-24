Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ken Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KEN)

Key Insights

Ken Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ken Holdings Berhad's RM0.56 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount of -17,029%, Ken Holdings Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Does the August share price for Ken Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KEN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM10.1m RM8.83m RM8.15m RM7.80m RM7.65m RM7.63m RM7.69m RM7.82m RM7.99m RM8.20m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -19.36% Est @ -12.49% Est @ -7.68% Est @ -4.31% Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.63% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM9.1 RM7.2 RM6.0 RM5.2 RM4.6 RM4.2 RM3.8 RM3.5 RM3.3 RM3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM50m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.2m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM122m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM122m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM45m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM95m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ken Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.020. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ken Holdings Berhad, there are three important aspects you should explore:

