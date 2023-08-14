Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kim Loong Resources Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.56

Current share price of RM1.83 suggests Kim Loong Resources Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than Kim Loong Resources Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.79

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM89.0m RM89.6m RM91.1m RM93.0m RM95.5m RM98.2m RM101.2m RM104.5m RM108.0m RM111.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.45% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 3.22% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.39% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM81.6 RM75.4 RM70.3 RM65.9 RM62.0 RM58.5 RM55.4 RM52.4 RM49.7 RM47.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM618m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM112m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.1b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM894m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kim Loong Resources Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kim Loong Resources Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

KMLOONG's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kim Loong Resources Berhad, we've compiled three additional elements you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kim Loong Resources Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does KMLOONG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

