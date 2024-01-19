Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN)

Key Insights

Kuehne + Nagel International's estimated fair value is CHF335 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Kuehne + Nagel International's CHF294 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for KNIN is CHF250 which is 25% below our fair value estimate

Does the January share price for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF1.56b CHF1.56b CHF1.70b CHF1.74b CHF1.77b CHF1.79b CHF1.81b CHF1.82b CHF1.83b CHF1.84b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.73% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 0.89% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 0.36% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.5% CHF1.5k CHF1.4k CHF1.5k CHF1.5k CHF1.4k CHF1.4k CHF1.3k CHF1.3k CHF1.2k CHF1.2k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF14b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.8b× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (4.5%– 0.08%) = CHF41b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF41b÷ ( 1 + 4.5%)10= CHF26b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF40b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF294, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

SWX:KNIN Discounted Cash Flow January 19th 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kuehne + Nagel International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.892. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kuehne + Nagel International

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kuehne + Nagel International, there are three fundamental factors you should consider:

