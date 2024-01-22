Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA)

Key Insights

Kumpulan Fima Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.89 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM1.85 share price, Kumpulan Fima Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Kumpulan Fima Berhad are currently trading on average at a 80% premium

How far off is Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM64.6m RM58.0m RM54.5m RM52.8m RM52.1m RM52.3m RM52.9m RM54.0m RM55.3m RM56.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.05% Est @ -10.17% Est @ -6.06% Est @ -3.17% Est @ -1.16% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 1.24% Est @ 1.94% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.76% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM57.5 RM46.0 RM38.4 RM33.1 RM29.1 RM26.0 RM23.4 RM21.3 RM19.4 RM17.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM312m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM57m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM669m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM669m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM209m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM521m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.9, the company appears about fair value at a 2.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

KLSE:KFIMA Discounted Cash Flow January 22nd 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kumpulan Fima Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.289. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kumpulan Fima Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine KFIMA's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kumpulan Fima Berhad, we've put together three additional items you should explore:

