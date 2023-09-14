Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Lalique Group SA (VTX:LLQ)

Key Insights

Lalique Group's estimated fair value is CHF36.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CHF37.00 share price, Lalique Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 16% suggests Lalique Group's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Does the September share price for Lalique Group SA (VTX:LLQ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €14.2m €14.7m €15.0m €15.2m €15.4m €15.5m €15.5m €15.6m €15.6m €15.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.31% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 1.48% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 0.52% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.18% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% €13.5 €13.1 €12.7 €12.2 €11.7 €11.1 €10.6 €10.1 €9.5 €9.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €114m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €16m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.6%– 0.01%) = €278m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €278m÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= €161m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €274m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF37.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lalique Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.126. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lalique Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for LLQ.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Lalique Group, there are three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lalique Group you should know about. Future Earnings: How does LLQ's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Swiss stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

